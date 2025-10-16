Police seize RM14 million in drugs, arrest five including couple

GOMBAK: Police have arrested five individuals including a married couple for suspected drug trafficking during separate raids in Gombak and Wangsa Maju areas.

The couple was apprehended in a terrace house in Batu Caves where authorities discovered 197 plastic packets containing 200 kilogrammes of ketamine and 121 bags of methamphetamine weighing 125 kilogrammes.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the total drug seizure is valued at approximately RM14 million.

Following the initial arrest, police detained three additional men in the parking area of a condominium in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur.

Hussein revealed that the male suspect from Batu Caves served as the storekeeper while his wife was also involved in the operation.

He identified another suspect as the coordinator while the remaining two men acted as accomplices for the drug syndicate.

The syndicate has been active since early this year and sourced its drug supply from a neighbouring country.

They utilized houses across the Klang Valley as storage facilities before distributing the drugs to local markets.

Investigators believe the drugs entered Malaysia through land routes though they are still determining whether main roads or illegal border crossings were used.

The syndicate primarily distributed their narcotics to other criminal networks operating within the Klang Valley region.

Police also confiscated six different vehicles and jewellery with an estimated combined value of RM300,000 during the operations.

All five suspects tested negative for drugs during screening and had no previous criminal records.

They have been remanded for seven days until October 20 to assist with further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988. – Bernama