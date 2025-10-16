Storm damage cleanup for public buildings estimated at RM1.9 million

SEREMBAN: The Works Ministry has estimated the cost of cleaning six public buildings damaged by the storm in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, at 1.9 million ringgit.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi identified the affected premises as Sekolah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya, SK Kampung Medan, Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Medan, SK Jalan Tanjung, Kampung Medan Kemas Pre-school and the Sijangkang State Constituency Coordinator’s Office.

He clarified that this preliminary estimate excludes structural repairs, with the actual cost to be determined after receiving recommendations from the Structural Forensic Services Division.

“The severe storm caused critical structural damage to six main premises, including schools and government offices.”

“The Public Works Department acted swiftly by inspecting the sites, closing high-risk areas and preparing the initial report within 24 hours.”

Nanta explained that the report will outline temporary, medium-term and long-term measures for the damaged buildings.

“We are now focusing more on structural forensics evaluation and electrical safety before permanent repairs can start.”

He provided these updates after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for Malaysia’s first integrated electric vehicle charging hub at the Seremban southbound Rest and Service area.

Nanta had previously confirmed that Selangor and Kuala Langat Public Works Department are conducting structural inspections and safety assessments on the storm-damaged buildings.

He noted that Sekolah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya suffered roof damage, prompting the Public Works Department to advise suspending classes until structural safety is confirmed.

Separately, Nanta announced that no road maintenance work will be implemented on routes involved during the 47th ASEAN Summit this month.

He stated this measure aims to ensure smooth traffic flow nationwide throughout the summit period.

“During festive seasons, we do issue directives for road maintenance works to be halted to ensure smooth traffic flows.”

“For the duration of the ASEAN Summit, the same directive will be issued because there will be lots of movements involving government officials and delegates.”

The ministry will collaborate with the Malaysian Highway Authority and highway concessionaires to implement this directive effectively. – Bernama