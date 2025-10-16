Swimmer Dhuha relieved SEA Games athletes can sit SPM after event

NATIONAL swimmer Muhammad Dhuha Zulfikry expressed relief over the decision permitting athletes bound for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination after the biennial event concludes.

Muhammad Dhuha, one of 18 SEA Games athletes sitting the SPM this year, acknowledged feeling unsettled by the dual challenge but affirmed his readiness to tackle both missions.

“The pressure is different, definitely because this year I have to balance between SPM and the SEA Games,” he told reporters during a visit by the 2025 SEA Games Chef-de-Mission Nurul Huda Abdullah at the national swimming squad’s training venue.

He added, “Insha’Allah, I’ll do my best for both SPM and the SEA Games.”

The 17-year-old swimmer stated his target is to secure a medal of any colour at the upcoming regional games.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced yesterday that 17 of the 18 SPM-involved athletes will take their exams at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil post-games.

Hannah noted the remaining athlete is a private candidate who must apply directly to the Examination Syndicate for coordination.

The 2025 SPM examination runs from November 3 to December 23, while the SEA Games takes place from December 9 to 20.

Muhammad Dhuha identified the men’s 1,500-metre freestyle as his most realistic medal prospect in his second SEA Games appearance.

The Victoria Institution student holds the national record of 14 minutes 59.80 seconds set at last year’s Swimming World Cup in Shanghai.

He cautioned that competition remains stiff, particularly from defending champion Nguyen Huy Hoang of Vietnam.

The 2025 SEA Games will be hosted across three Thai provinces: Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla. – Bernama