IPOH: Police have seized a firearm belonging to Ulu Kinta state assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad following allegations that he brandished the weapon in a threatening manner during the PKR divisional elections on April 13.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the action was taken as part of standard operating procedures (SOP) whenever a licensed firearm holder is involved in a police investigation.

“We submitted a recommendation to Bukit Aman to revoke the firearm permit on April 18. The weapon has been seized and is currently stored at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“The investigation is ongoing, so we will wait for further developments,” he said.

He was speaking at the Inter-Agency Shooting Skills Test in conjunction with the 218th Police Day celebration at the Perak Contingent Shooting Range, Jalan Tembak, today.

“As for the investigation’s progress, we’ve submitted the report and are awaiting instructions from the deputy public prosecutor. So far, 13 individuals have been called to assist in the investigation, including Muhamad Arafat and the complainant,” he added.

Earlier, a one-minute-and-five-second video went viral showing an individual accusing Muhamad Arafat of pointing a pistol at party members canvassing for votes during the PKR divisional elections on April 13.