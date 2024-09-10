Police start investigations on boarding school bullying case involving a singer’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have launched an investigation into a bullying incident involving the son of a local singer and several other individuals at a boarding school in the city, following 12 reports from concerned parties.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said three investigation papers have been opened under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“From the three investigation papers referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor, two have been returned for further update,” he said during a handover of duties ceremony at the Cheras District Police Headquarters earlier today.

Following the ceremony, former Cheras District police chief ACP Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh will assume his new role as the chief of the Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department while ACP Aidil Bolhassan took over as the new Cheras District police chief, effective today.

Explaining further on the case, Rusdi confirmed that several suspects have been identified, all Form Five students, along with the school’s warden, whose statement has already been recorded.

He said, the victims, aged between 14 and 16, had reportedly sustained injuries, including bruises on their hands and ears.

“We expect to record statements from the suspects by end of the week based on the request from the school to enable the suspects to sit for their SPM trial examination first,“ he said.

In a separate matter, Rusdi stated that police would summon representatives from the international media outlet Bloomberg for further investigations into allegations of interference by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

According to him, this case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code, Section 505(b) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“So far we have recorded statements from two parties, namely the MACC and former UMNO information chief Isham Jalil. A number of individuals will also be called up, especially from Bloomberg, soon,“ he added.