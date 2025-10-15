Police submit Israeli flag incident investigation to prosecutors

KOTA BHARU: Police have submitted investigation papers concerning the display of Israeli flags during the “500 Pelayaran Solidariti Kelantan untuk Gaza” programme to the state prosecutor’s office.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the organiser was questioned yesterday and is expected to face charges soon.

He stated the case is being investigated under three separate laws including the National Emblems Act and Penal Code provisions.

The incident occurred last Friday during a boat event featuring a re-enactment of Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers’ interception.

Nearly 10,000 participants joined the solidarity programme organised by Pertubuhan Anak Muda Bangkit Malaysia.

Participants travelled eight kilometres from Kampung Pulau Pisang to Lembah Sireh in their own boats.

The event aimed to show support for the Palestinian cause through this symbolic journey.

Police are proceeding with legal action following completion of their initial investigation phase. – Bernama