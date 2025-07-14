Police summon eHati programme attendees amid probe in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police will call in all attendees of the controversial eHati marriage programme to record statements as part of an ongoing probe into alleged immoral activities. Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the move under Section 122 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The case has now been classified under Sections 294 and 509 of the Penal Code, along with Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act. Hussein stated that authorities will thoroughly examine whether the programme included obscene elements or teachings that violate societal norms.

He assured that the investigation will be comprehensive, ensuring all allegations are assessed fairly. The public has been advised to exercise caution before joining any programme, particularly those with unclear objectives or questionable organisers.

Hussein urged individuals to verify event details beforehand to avoid involvement in activities that may breach laws or moral standards. This follows Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s call for the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to investigate the claims.

Amirudin emphasised the need for serious action if the allegations are proven true after a full inquiry. - Bernama