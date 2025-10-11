Police tighten security in KL ahead of Deepavali festivities

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will tighten security at public areas popular with shoppers ahead of the Deepavali celebration on Oct 20.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the measure is aimed at ensuring public safety and keeping the capital city safe.

“The police will act as the main enforcement agency together with other departments to focus on these key areas.

“This initiative is also supported by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF), local authorities, Rukun Tetangga and business associations,” he told reporters after a walkabout programme in Brickfields today.

Fadil said Brickfields is among the main shopping areas for Deepavali and additional personnel will be deployed to enhance security in the area.

He was accompanied by Kuala Lumpur MCPF secretary Yathiren Saminathan, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Enforcement Department deputy director Mohd Hisham Izhar and Brickfields Rukun Tetangga chairman G. Subramaniam.

During the visit, Fadil mingled with traders and visitors around Little India in Brickfields, which is already bustling with festive sales and preparations. - Bernama