KUALA LUMPUR: The police will look into allegations that the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights Subang Jaya, Selangor was caused by digging at the Petronas reserve land.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the Fire and Rescue Department as well as Petronas will conduct inspections in certain areas to identify the real cause of the fire, adding that investigations would begin tomorrow as today’s focus were on putting out the fire and rescuing victims.

“We accept all information, including allegations there was earthwork done in the area that caused the fire.

“We will look into everything and if it is true, we want to know who did the earthwork,” he told reporters at the incident control post in Subang Jaya today.