Police to summon company owner over alleged misappropriation of flight training funds

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will soon summon the owner of a Bumiputera company accused of embezzling flight training program fees intended for an aviation academy abroad.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said all other parties involved - including the aviation trainees who fell victim to the scheme, and several witnesses - will also be called in to assist with the investigation.

“We will be reaching out to all these individuals in the near future. The timeline for when they will be called in depends on the investigating officer.

“The police will also review the agreement documents between the company and the trainees, along with the financial transactions related to the fees paid by the trainees’ families to the company,” he explained when contacted by Bernama, today.

Yesterday, Ramli confirmed that police had received 11 reports regarding the case, which involves an estimated loss of RM2.4 million.

The reports were lodged by the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and 10 other trainees who were victims, prompting an investigation under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Previously, Bernama reported that the aspirations of over 50 trainees to become pilots were dashed, when they fell victim to a local company which misappropriated funds, intended for their flight training in the Czech Republic.