BUTTERWORTH: Police are searching for the driver of a white BMW car involved in a hit-and-run incident that saw a woman on a motorcycle being knocked down on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) last Thursday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the accident occurred at approximately 8.45 am, and the BMW driver failed to stop after the collision.

“Efforts are underway to locate the driver, and initial investigations revealed that the driver’s registered addresses are in Perak and Johor.

“We have requested assistance from authorities in both states to help track down the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, dashcam footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the woman falling from her motorcycle after being hit by the BMW 5 Series while the driver continued to flee the scene, leaving her behind.

The victim sustained injuries to her leg and jaw and received medical treatment, including stitches.