MUKAH:Police are tracking down an Indonesian man, believed to have been involved in a fight which led to the death of his fellow countryman, at an oil palm plantation worker’s house in the Mukah district, around 6 pm yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said that the man, identified only as Aci, in his 30s, is believed to have attacked the victim, a 29-year-old man, with a sharp object, causing severe injuries to the neck and stomach. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding.

Following the altercation, the suspect fled, and police are still actively working to locate him for further questioning.

“We have initiated Ops Kesan and Ops Tutup. Ops Kesan, which involves a five-kilometre search radius around the plantation area, as well as the entire Mukah district and surrounding areas, is being supported by the K9 Detection Dog Unit and the General Operations Force (GOF). Meanwhile, Ops Tutup involves setting up roadblocks,“ he said, when contacted.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He also urged members of the public who may have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to contact investigating officer ASP Jarraw Madong at 013-833 5929 or any nearby police station.