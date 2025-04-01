SHAH ALAM: Police are seeking several individuals seen wearing official attire resembling military ceremonial uniforms at an event believed to have been organised by an association.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said such actions could create public confusion by implying that it is not an offence.

“Police detected the video circulating on TikTok at around 2.30 pm yesterday. These actions may lead to legal consequences under relevant laws,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters at 03-6156 1222 or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 140 of the Penal Code, Section 50(3) of the Societies Act 1966 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Section 140 of the Penal Code stipulates that anyone who is not a soldier, sailor or pilot in military service but wears attire or carries any token resembling that of a soldier with the intent to impersonate can face up to three months imprisonment, a fine of RM1,000, or both, upon conviction.