KUALA LANGAT: Police today discovered nearly 50 tonnes of bullet casings and live ammunition after raiding a factory suspected of illegally processing electronic waste in Telok Panglima Garang.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director Datuk Mohamad Suzrin Mohamad Rodhi said that in the raid, conducted under Op Hazard, the materials found in nearly 50 bags were believed to have been imported for smelting to extract valuable metals such as tin and copper.

“In the raid, which began at 9 am, we found a large quantity of bullet components, casings and live rounds, believed to be of foreign origin and intended for disposal at this factory. We are investigating their source.

“Intelligence gathered indicates that the factory has been operating for around two years and has been illegally disposing of e-waste,“ he said at a press conference following the raid, which involved the Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF), the Air Operations Force (PGU) and the Department of Environment (DOE).

A total of 765 GOF and PGU officers and personnel, along with 51 DOE staff, took part in Op Hazard, which was carried out simultaneously at 47 locations nationwide, excluding Perlis and Kuala Lumpur.

Mohamad Suzrin said this was the first case of its kind uncovered by police, with preliminary investigations revealing that the ammunition parts were processed through burning before being separated and moulded into tin and copper ingots.

He added that the premises were believed to be operating without a licence and had employed between 70 and 80 foreign workers.

The foreign workers have been detained for further investigation to determine whether they have valid work permits, while various machines, including processing equipment, have been seized.

The case is being investigated under By-Laws 3 and 38 of the Trade, Businesses and Industries Licensing By-Laws (Klang Municipal Council) 2007, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

Additionally, investigations are being conducted under Section 55(b) of the Immigration Act and Sections 18, 19, 25, 34a, and 34b of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Meanwhile, DOE Hazardous Materials Division director Azlan Ahmad said preliminary investigations found that the factory did not have a licence to dismantle and smelt e-waste or ammunition.

“Our investigation found smelting activities at the site, where they may have used the same furnace (for both e-waste and ammunition). They were burning materials in the open, which could have led to the release of hazardous gases,“ he said.