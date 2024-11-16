Police uncover RM52.4m in overseas assets linked to GISB

PETALING JAYA: Police have identified 69 overseas properties linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) Sdn Bhd, valued at approximately RM52.4 million, amid investigations into the group recently declared deviant by Islamic authorities.

According to New Straits Times, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that these assets are located across 15 countries, with 40 premises in four nations already confirmed as of October 31 through collaboration with international partners.

Efforts are ongoing to verify the locations of 29 other premises believed to be in 11 additional countries.

“We are in the process of confirming the location of 29 premises, believed to be in 11 countries, with our strategic partners,” he was quoted as saying.

Authorities have seized and frozen GISB assets worth RM23.96 million, including 259 vehicles valued at nearly RM4 million, 19 lots of land worth RM11.63 million, and two boats equipped with three engines estimated at RM1.3 million.

Other confiscated items include 95 animals of various species valued at RM463,820 and two watches worth RM600.

He mentioned that investigations are ongoing, with police pursuing several individuals who could provide critical information.

“Investigations are still ongoing, and we are in the process of locating several individuals,” he said.

Since the launch of Op Global, police have opened 99 investigations, leading to 82 charges from 22 cases presented in court. However, 37 cases were classified as no further action, while 28 are under review and 12 remain under investigation.

The National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs recently declared GISB a deviant group. According to the council’s Muzakarah Committee Chairman Datuk Dr. Nooh Gadut, the decision followed deliberations in September, citing the group’s teachings as false.

Among these is the claim that Asy Syeikh Muhammad Abdullah As-Suhaimi, also known as Syeikh Muhammad Suhaimi, is the prophesied Imam Mahdi.

