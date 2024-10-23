PETALING JAYA: As the controversial Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) scandal continues to unravel, a Singaporean woman has come forward with allegations of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of her now ex-husband, an influential member of the group.

According to Channel News Asia, the woman who wished to go by pseudonym Zoey, claims she was forced to marry the man who was 10 years older than her when she was just 17.

Zoey, who is now a single mother to nine children further alleged that she went on to face 14 years of what she described as abuse at the hands of her husband, while senior GISB members turned a blind eye and urged her to stay in the marriage.

The abuse, she said, ranged from being beaten by the ex-husband - even while she was pregnant - to being forced to have sex up to five times a day.

“I was a sex slave to my husband,” she was quoted as saying to the Singaporean media channel.

The 34-year-old further told CNA her parents were already GISB members since she was a child.

She said she attended school in Singapore until she was 10-years-old, before moving to Indonesia to a hostel run by the group and in 2003, moved to Selangor where she stayed with other teens in another hostel run by GISB.

Zoey further pointed out GISB’s presence in Singapore as well where members operated a cafe in the country’s eastern Kembangan precinct, where she performed unpaid labour such as taking orders and cleaning tables.

It is learnt that the eatery has since closed down.

In 2007, on the pretext of “saving” her from rebelliousness and external influence, GISB forced her to the man 10 years her senior.

Her ex-husband, she said, was also the son of an active and influential member.

“I was forced to marry because of my mouth. Because I spoke directly against their wishes.”

When she asked what would happen if she didn’t marry the man, GISB threatened to kick her mother – who was then a strong believer – out of the community.

A week later in Penang where the couple moved to, the man started kicking and hitting Zoey.

He did so even when she was pregnant with his child, she said.

“While I was pregnant until I gave birth, whenever he wants to have sex, at any time, I have to say yes,” said Zoey.

Three years into her marriage, Zoey went to the police and also sought to leave the man.

But she said her father-in-law told her to withdraw her report, promising that his son would change.

“He also said that a divorce will bring shame to (GISB),” said Zoey.

Over the years, she said she continued to speak out about her abuse, even showing a picture of her injuries to her mother as well as GISB’s senior leadership, including Abuya’s wife. But her cries allegedly went ignored.

“(GISB leaders) kept telling me, your husband is your path to heaven.”

Zoey said she also tried to take contraceptive pills but was discouraged by other members who said this went against their religion.

She went on to have five more children over the next seven years.

The man’s abuse eventually extended to his kids as well, in particular their second daughter who has autism, said Zoey. She added that at times, he would wield a knife and threaten to kill her and their children.

Her mother, once a strict adherent of GISB’s ways, finally relented and was persuaded by another family member to help her daughter exit the group.

Zoey and her children were then moved to a safe house for abused women and children run by a non-government organisation.

The Singaporean filed for divorce in 2021, shortly before leaving for Singapore with additional assistance from her home country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She now lives in Singapore with her nine children and operates a home-based business.

In the report, CNA said it reached out to GISB but did not receive a response.