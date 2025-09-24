Police warn of phishing attempt to hijack Telegram accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police have issued a public warning regarding a sophisticated phishing attempt by a scam syndicate.

This criminal operation uses a fake advertisement for the Rumah Mesra Rakyat 2025 programme on social media to hijack victims’ Telegram accounts.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the syndicate intends to use the hijacked accounts for various cybercrimes.

He explained that these crimes include impersonation, extortion, and the execution of further online scams.

Police monitoring has identified a specific TikTok account named ‘buana.binti.abdul’ actively promoting this fraudulent scheme.

This account displays a link that directs users to a suspicious foreign website.

“The suspicious link is https://info-rumah-ppr2025-ill22.uaejob.my that will point to the domain https://info-rumah-ppr2025-ill22.uaejob.my.id/ , which is not an official Malaysian government domain,“ Rusdi said in his statement.

The fake website tricks victims into entering sensitive personal information like their full name and telephone number.

It then prompts the user to key in a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their phone, which reveals their Telegram account password.

Rusdi confirmed that no police reports have been filed in connection with this specific scam to date.

He strongly advised the public to avoid clicking the link or providing any personal details on unofficial websites as a crucial precaution. – Bernama