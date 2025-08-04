Police warn of scams targeting SARA aid recipients in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have issued a warning about potential scams targeting recipients of the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa urged the public to stay vigilant against syndicates posing as government officials to steal personal and banking details.

Scammers often use fake messages, phishing links, or phone calls disguised as official communications. “Once criminals obtain bank details, IC numbers, or OTP codes, they can drain victims’ accounts unnoticed,“ Rusdi said.

While no SARA-linked scams have been reported yet, authorities anticipate increased fraudulent activity following the aid announcement.

Rusdi advised the public to ignore unsolicited calls or messages claiming to verify eligibility for government aid.

“Only trust official channels like ministry websites for updates. Never share OTPs or click suspicious links,“ he stressed.

The RM100 one-off aid, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 23, benefits Malaysians aged 18 and above via MyKad.

The RM2 billion initiative supports 22 million people from August 31 to December 31, 2025. - Bernama