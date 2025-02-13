Policeman fined RM5,000 for accepting bribe

KUALA TERENGGANU: A policeman was fined RM5,000 by the Sessions Court here today for accepting RM1,000 without consideration from a person concerned with his official duties two years ago.

Judge Mohd Azhar Othman meted out the fine, in default of three months in jail, on Abdul Aziz Mustapha, 33, who pleaded guilty to the alternative charge

Abdul Aziz, then a trainee constable at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division, Besut District Police Headquarters, was charged with committing the offence at the car park at Medan Selera Kota Putera, Besut, at 12.40 pm on Oct 8, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

He was initially charged with soliciting a bribe of RM2,000 and accepting a bribe of RM1,000 from two men as an inducement to not take action against them.

The charges were framed under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and Section 17(a) of the same law, respectively.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fadhly Zamry, from MACC, while Abdul Aziz was represented by lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein.