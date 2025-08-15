Policeman killed in Bagan Serai motorcycle-lorry collision

IPOH: A policeman was killed after the motorcycle he was riding grazed against a lorry, causing him to fall onto the road at Kilometre 94 of Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth in Taman Selinsing Indah near Bagan Serai on Wednesday (August 13).

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that they received a report regarding the incident from a member of the public at 6.25 pm.

He said the victim, Constable Muhammad Hakim Danial Ruhiman, 23, from the Bagan Serai Police Station, died while receiving treatment at Taiping Hospital.

“Initial investigations at the scene revealed that the victim was riding his motorcycle from Bagan Serai towards Taiping. When he reached the location, his motorcycle grazed against a lorry travelling in the same direction, causing him to fall onto the road.

“When the investigating officer arrived, the lorry was no longer at the scene, and members of the public in the area were also unable to provide detailed information about the vehicle,“ he said in a statement on Thursday (August 14).

Noor Hisam said the victim sustained serious injuries to the waist and legs.

He said they are now reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) and dashcam footage from other vehicles to aid the investigation, in addition to efforts to locate the lorry and its driver.

Those with information on the incident can contact the investigating officer, Insp Nur Hafilah Mohd Ibrahim, at 019-472 0231.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama