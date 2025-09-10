Policeman’s murder case documents handed to defence for UPSI graduate killing

SHAH ALAM: The prosecution has handed over all relevant documents to the defence team in the murder case of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris graduate Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah.

Lawyer Aida Jaafar Mad Ariff confirmed receiving the documents while representing 27-year-old Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani.

The High Court has scheduled October 28 for the next case mention, where the defence will declare whether they intend to submit a representation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman handled the prosecution during the case management before High Court Deputy Registrar Nadia Othman.

Muhammad Alif faces charges of causing the death of 26-year-old Nur Farah Kartini at SKC Farm in Kledang between July 10 and July 15, 2024.

The charge falls under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carrying either the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years plus a minimum of 12 cane strokes upon conviction.

Nur Farah Kartini was reported missing on July 10, 2024, after delivering a rental car to a customer, with her body discovered five days later in a Hulu Selangor oil palm plantation. – Bernama