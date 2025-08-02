Policeman stabbed in Pudu: Wife recounts shock as husband undergoes surgery

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of a police corporal stabbed during a patrol in Pudu last week described her shock after receiving an urgent call from the hospital requesting immediate consent for emergency surgery.

Norfazliana Osman, 35, was at their home in the Pudu police quarters when Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) contacted her around 1 pm on Thursday.

“They said they needed to operate immediately and asked for consent as part of his intestines might need to be removed due to the stab wound,“ she told reporters at the hospital.

Her husband, Corporal Mohd Nadzri Sudiman, remains in stable condition but is still weak and requires pain management.

“I understand the risks of his job as a policeman, but as a wife, the fear is always there,“ said Norfazliana, who has two children aged 11 and seven.

She added that it is uncertain how long her husband will remain hospitalised, but confirmed their children have been informed of his condition.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay visited Mohd Nadzri at the hospital.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad, Bukit Aman Management (Administration) deputy director Datuk Azizee Ismail, Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohd Lazim Ismail, and Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan.

Mohd Nadzri was seriously injured after being stabbed in the abdomen by a 56-year-old local man while patrolling with four other officers in Pudu Market, Jalan Yew.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and has been remanded until next Thursday.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and obstructing a public servant, as well as Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama