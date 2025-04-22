KUCHING: Malaysia’s 30 per cent policy to increase women’s representation in decision-making roles is a step in the right direction, but the policy alone is not enough, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Speaking at the opening of the Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) 2025 here today, Johari said it must be complemented by efforts to confront systemic barriers, dismantle harmful stereotypes and foster environments where women can lead confidently without fear of discrimination or harassment.

“The obstacles we face are both tangible and intangible. Deep-rooted cultural norms still question the legitimacy of women’s leadership.

“Unconscious bias still lurks in boardrooms, ballots, and beyond, keeping capable women on the sidelines of power and influence,” he said.

Johari, who is also the current president of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), said in the digital age, the threats are evolving, online spaces meant to connect and empower have become battlegrounds where harassment seeks to silence women’s voices.

“Economic inequality continues to block women’s access to capital, opportunities, and the tools needed to thrive.

“Where walls exist, we must build doors. Legislative reform must move beyond token quotas towards true parity.

“Mentorship must evolve into sponsorship, where women are not only guided but championed. Our laws must be sharpened to protect and our social norms must be rewritten to celebrate, not just tolerate, women’s leadership,” he said.

Johari said that this year’s WAIPA, themed “Steering Innovation, Inclusivity, and Diversity Through Gender-Balanced Parliaments for a Future-Ready ASEAN,” is both timely and urgent.

“As the world evolves, so too must our institutions. ASEAN’s resilience, prosperity, and future-readiness depend on unlocking the full potential of all its people, women and men alike.

“WAIPA is more than just a platform, it is a powerful catalyst for action. Here, dialogue becomes policy, alliances become movements, and commitments turn into real, measurable change,” he added.