KUALA LUMPUR: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, who is on his first official visit to Malaysia, toured the iconic Petronas Twin Towers today.

Duda arrived at 2.30 pm, accompanied by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and several Polish officials.

He spent about 30 minutes at the Sky Bridge at level 42 and the observation deck at level 86, which are popular tourist attractions in the famous skyscraper.

During the visit, Duda was welcomed by Petronas Chemical Group managing director / chief executive officer Mazuin Ismail and was briefed by Petronas Twin Towers Visit Management Services manager Safful Bahari Din, on the architecture and history of the world’s tallest twin towers.

Yesterday, Duda was accorded an official welcome at Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He also visited the Second Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps at Kem Sunggala, Port Dickson, yesterday.

The visit of President Duda, who took office in August 2015, coincides with significant moments of Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship and Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

The visit underscores the robust and friendly relations between Malaysia and Poland, which have been based on mutual respect and close cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971.

In 2024, Poland ranked as Malaysia’s 8th largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade increasing by 19.5% to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s primary exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products and transport equipment.