Politeknik Sultan Mizan earns MBOR recognition for longest Jalur Gemilang human trail

DUNGUN: Politeknik Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (PSMZA) here has made history with its ‘Longest Jalur Gemilang Human Trail @ Bukit Bauk’ programme, earning a place in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

Its director, Zamra Derahman, said the event saw 2,000 participants, including PSMZA staff, civil servants and members of the public forming a human chain representing the Jalur Gemilang that stretched 2.222 kilometres.

She said the programme’s main objectives were to foster unity and strengthen the relationship between PSMZA and the local community.

“The programme involved participants lining up along the Bukit Bauk trail, from the base to the summit, while holding the Malaysian flag (Jalur Gemilang).

“Besides promoting racial unity, this event also aimed to encourage a healthy lifestyle among the community,” she said during the programme here today.

During the event, Zamra received a certificate of recognition from MBOR officer, Edwin Yeoh Tiong Chin.

Zamra said this was the second recognition they received, following the achievement of building Malaysia’s first ‘Sundial’ at a polytechnic, acknowledged by MBOR on Oct 17 last year.

“We are determined to continue making history with more records and beneficial programmes for the students and the community,” she added.