Political stability and prudent financial management key to Malaysia’s growth

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has identified political stability and prudent financial management as the cornerstones of Malaysia’s ongoing reforms and sustained economic growth.

He emphasised that peace and stability form the essential foundation for implementing reforms across education, institutions, and energy sectors during his address at the Engagement Programme with the Malaysian diaspora and alumni.

Anwar stated that political stability enables Malaysia to implement gradual reforms without creating societal division.

“We understand it has to be conducted wisely, not abrasive, not to rush things,“ he told the audience comprising Malaysian diaspora and programme alumni.

He attributed Malaysia’s achievements primarily to the prevailing peace and political stability within the nation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial cooperation between leadership, civil service, and the private sector in attracting foreign direct investments and strengthening domestic investments.

Anwar underscored good governance as central to Malaysia’s progress while issuing a strong caution against corruption, abuse, and wasteful practices.

His administration demonstrated fiscal prudence by reducing petrol prices to RM1.99 per litre through strict procurement processes and targeted subsidies.

“This is why I continue to speak about corruption, whether in Timor-Leste or elsewhere,“ Anwar emphasised during his two-day inaugural visit.

He urged Malaysians to transcend racial or regional politics, warning that divisive rhetoric could potentially tear the nation apart.

“Remember, we must place national interests and aspirations above all,“ the Prime Minister advised the gathering.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to digitalisation, energy transition, education, and healthcare sectors during his address.

He specifically thanked Petronas for its involvement in Timor-Leste as a positive reflection of regional cooperation efforts.

The event saw attendance from several key ministers including Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin was also present at the engagement programme. – Bernama