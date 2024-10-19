Political stability must align with good governance to boost economy - PM Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: Political stability must align with good governance as an effort to resolve all issues related to the people, thus driving the national economy, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said good governance not only enabled clear policies to be formulated, but it could also prevent any abuse of power and corruption.

“We are fortunate after some years of turbulence in the political arena, we have in the last two years found political stability. But political stability is not the answer, the answer is to have good governance by responsible leaders. Get this country rid of corruption and abuse of power. With that political stability, we have crafted policies that benefit everyone and cater to every single region in this country.

“I’ve assured what is required by state and community to be deemed as fair and we continue to support without fear and favour and we have reflected this with yesterday’s Budget (presentation),” he said when opening the Sabah International Blue Economy Conference (SIBEC) 2024 here, today.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was also present.

-- MORE