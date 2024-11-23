Political stability under PM Anwar boosts investor confidence - Loke

NILAI: Malaysia’s political stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has bolstered investor confidence, positioning the nation as a competitive player in the global economy.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Prime Minister’s success in fostering political stability allows the government to concentrate on advancing its economic agenda, promoting development, and improving the well-being of the people.

“For this ministry, my responsibility is to drive growth and competitiveness in the logistics and transportation sectors. Such achievements in development and investment would not be possible without a stable government,” he told reporters here today.

Loke said this after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for GOLOG’s Smart Regional Halal Distribution Centre (Smart RHDC) at Enstek here today.

After the event, he attended the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Civil Service Reform at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The programme is a government initiative to connect with the people by showcasing the achievements of two years in office while consolidating a wide range of government services at one location.