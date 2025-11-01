KUALA LUMPUR: A think tank known as Polity has been established to conduct evidence-based research, advocate for inclusive policies, implement grassroots interventions to drive meaningful societal change.

Polity’s executive chairman, Nurul Izzah Anwar, said the organisation would be officially introduced to the public during a dinner event with the Social Economic Research Initiative (SERI) on Feb 17.

“We work closely with communities to ensure they understand their rights, benefit from effective policies, and access programmes that enhance their quality of life. Additionally, we will collaborate with the media to promote our policies and programmes,“ she told a press conference following the Tea Session with Polity held here today.

Nurul Izzah, who also chairs SERI, added that Polity has garnered support from experts in economics, law, medicine, and semiconductors, all working together to achieve the organisation’s vision of empowering women and youth.

While focusing on Malaysia, Polity also aims to expand its initiatives internationally, especially in Southeast Asia, through programmes on women, peace, and security. These will feature experts from Thailand and Indonesia sharing insights on fostering safer and more inclusive societies for women.

“In Malaysia, we prioritise economic security because a stable economy is crucial for raising children in a safe and nurturing environment. The crisis in Gaza should inspire us to make a difference,“ she said.

Nurul Izzah also encouraged the public to volunteer and train to help implement Polity’s planned programmes.