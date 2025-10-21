Pontian flood relief centre closes as waters fully recede

PONTIAN: Flash floods that struck two villages here over the past three days have now completely subsided.

The only temporary relief centre operating in the area was officially closed this afternoon.

Johor State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman confirmed the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penerok ceased operations at 2 pm today.

He stated that the centre had provided shelter for 53 residents from 14 families until noon.

The flooding had affected Kampung Makam Penerok and Kampung Parit Bugis specifically.

Asman Shah added that all rivers in Johor are currently below warning or alert levels.

Weather conditions across all districts in the state have been reported as clear and stable. – Bernama