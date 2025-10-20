Pontian relief centre shelters 57 flash flood victims from 21 families

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 57 people from 21 families in the Pontian district have been relocated to a temporary relief centre following flash floods earlier today.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Penerok, Tanjung Piai, was opened at 8 pm.

He said the affected areas are Kampung Makam, Penerok, and Kampung Parit Bugis.

Based on initial reports, heavy rain occurred this afternoon but has since stopped.

Asman Shah, who is also the State Secretary, said that the weather in the affected areas is currently clear. – Bernama