Poor communication blamed for KDEBWM’s unpaid summonses in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: Poor communication in summons notifications by subcontractors has contributed to KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM) recording the highest number of unpaid traffic summonses, the company said in a statement.

KDEBWM clarified that most of its fleet is operated by legally appointed subcontractors, who are contractually responsible for summonses issued to their vehicles or drivers. According to Road Transport Department (JPJ) procedures, if a summons remains unpaid for three months, a notice is sent to the registered owner—in this case, KDEBWM—with an additional two months for resolution.

“Upon receiving official notifications, KDEBWM conducted internal checks and gradually resolved the summonses. To date, 13,000 summonses have been settled,“ the statement read.

As Selangor’s primary solid waste and cleansing management company, KDEBWM operates over 1,500 vehicles, including compactor trucks and Roll-On/Roll-Off (RoRo) lorries, ensuring round-the-clock cleanliness services. The company urged a holistic view of unpaid summons statistics, noting that two summonses per truck daily could accumulate to nearly 9,000 in three months.

KDEBWM expressed appreciation for JPJ’s role in road safety and reaffirmed its commitment to improving internal monitoring and subcontractor communication. “Close cooperation between industry and enforcement is key to safer, efficient operations,“ the company stated.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed KDEBWM topped the list of companies with unpaid summonses (22,017), followed by Mainiza Mantap Sdn Bhd (5,108) and Advancecon Mantap Sdn Bhd (3,620).