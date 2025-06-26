PwC Malaysia’s TRX entry boosts KL as global financial hub

KUALA LUMPUR: PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia Holdings Sdn Bhd (PwC Malaysia) will anchor a new 39-storey office building in Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), reinforcing Kuala Lumpur’s position as a leading global business hub. Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan highlighted the move as a milestone for TRX’s growth as an International Financial Centre.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Amir Hamzah emphasised that PwC’s presence will generate high-quality jobs and enhance regional connectivity across ASEAN. The project, set for completion in Q2 2029, marks TRX’s 10th office development.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is more than just a success for TRX, it is a win for Kuala Lumpur,“ he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to boosting Malaysia’s economic competitiveness under the MADANI Economic Framework.

TRX has already attracted over RM8 billion in investments, housing 20,000 knowledge workers and global giants like HSBC, Prudential, and Apple. Amir Hamzah noted that TRX’s clustering of industry leaders offers unmatched opportunities in ASEAN and Asia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially launched TRX as Malaysia’s International Financial Centre in February 2024. The initiative aligns with national efforts to position Malaysia as a top global business destination.