PM Anwar urges consistent public engagement over election showmanship

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised the need for elected representatives to maintain continuous engagement with the public instead of only appearing before elections.

Speaking at the Kota MADANI smart city project launch in Precinct 19, Anwar criticised the culture of politicians making sudden appearances in communities just ahead of polls.

“I don’t want them to just show up two months before the election, and start kissing babies, walking into local warungs and stalls, making house visits. I want to put an end to that culture,” he said.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar were also present.

Anwar stressed that the Malaysia MADANI approach is not a political gimmick but a genuine effort to improve the lives of low- and middle-income groups.

He shared his personal practice of visiting local warungs weekly to assess cleanliness and accessibility, highlighting their importance for 80 per cent of Malaysians.

“That’s why, every Friday, I make it a point to eat at a local warung or stall for 15 to 20 minutes before Friday prayers,” he said.

The Prime Minister also questioned the focus on skyscrapers like Merdeka 118 and Petronas Twin Towers while neglecting small eateries.

“Enough is enough. If you ask me, what we need now are clean and decent eateries,” he said, noting that warungs serve the majority, unlike upscale restaurants catering to only 20 per cent.