MELAKA: The Melaka Floating Market’s low visitor turnout, which recently went viral, is due to the temporary closure of its main access route for a pedestrian bridge construction, not management negligence.

Melaka River and Coastal Development Corporation CEO Shaharul Azuar Idris clarified that the construction by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has only caused a 20 percent decrease in visitors.

“We take the viral video issue seriously and have had discussions to identify the best solution. All traders in the area have been informed about the bridge construction and the temporary closure of the main access route.

“The event organisers have provided traders with a 50 percent discount on rental fees from January until the completion of the project,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Shaharul Azuar said PPSPM has also discussed with DID about creating a temporary access route, which is expected to be completed by Feb 7.

He said the initiative aims to ensure the floating market operates daily without causing losses to traders.

Shaharul Azuar further explained that both the floating market and the Windmill Pink Market are temporary attractions, with plans to relocate them to a more strategic and comfortable location in the future.

As of yesterday, the floating market has attracted 433,215 visitors since its opening along the Melaka River in June last year.

Yesterday, a video clip of a trader claiming low visitor turnout and management neglect went viral.

The issue also gained attention from a private radio station discussing the challenges faced by traders.