Porsche tops JPJ list with RM13.7 million in unpaid road tax arrears

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke today revealed that owners of five luxury car brands have recorded road tax arrears amounting to nearly RM35.7 million.

Based on Road Transport Department (JPJ) statistics, Porsche topped the list with 4,308 vehicles and arrears totalling RM13.7 million.

This was followed by Rolls Royce with 345 vehicles (RM6.4 million), Lamborghini with 372 vehicles (RM3.7 million), Bentley with 660 vehicles (RM7 million), and Ferrari with 675 vehicles (RM4.7 million).

Loke said the figures show that many luxury car owners have failed to fulfil their responsibility to renew their Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM).

“Among them are prominent individuals — Tan Sri, politicians, businessmen. I urge them to carry out their responsibility (and pay their road tax),” he told a press conference here today.

Loke said the government has provided targeted petrol subsidies under the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) programme — up to 300 litres per month — to all Malaysians, including the very wealthy. However, he stressed that those in the high-income group must still renew their road tax.

He also revealed that some luxury car owners prefer to wait until their vehicles are seized, believing that paying a RM300 fine is “cheaper” than renewing annual road tax which can run into tens of thousands of ringgit.

According to Loke, road tax for luxury cars ranges between RM15,000 and RM30,000 a year, depending on the model and specifications.

He cited a case where a celebrity was caught driving with nearly three years of unpaid road tax, claiming they had ‘forgotten’ to renew.

Loke said 421 luxury cars have been seized in recent months under Op Luxury.

He warned that if the trend continues, JPJ will consider more drastic action against owners who still refuse to renew their road tax.

Loke stressed that the purpose of Op Luxury is not to shame car owners but to send a clear message that every vehicle owner has a duty to renew their road tax and insurance. – Bernama