Port Klang secures spot in top 10 busiest ports globally

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has marked a major milestone in global shipping as Port Klang broke into the world’s top 10 busiest container ports for the first time.

According to Lloyd’s List 2025, Port Klang now ranks 10th worldwide, surpassing Hong Kong and underscoring Malaysia’s growing role in international trade.

The announcement coincides with the nation’s 68th Merdeka Day celebrations, serving as a timely reminder of resilience and progress.

In a statement, the Transport Ministry said Port Klang handled 14.64 million containers in 2024, measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 4.1% from 14.06 million in 2023.

The growth was driven by an 8.9% rise in imports and exports, reflecting Malaysia’s strong trade performance.

Despite global disruptions such as the Red Sea crisis, the port adapted well and is projected to reach nearly 15 million TEUs this year.

Port Klang’s climb has been steady, moving from 13th place in 2022, to 11th in 2023 and now 10th.

The ministry said key infrastructure projects would support further growth, including Westports’ expansion to double capacity from 14 million to 28 million TEUs by 2028, and upgrades at Northport to handle larger ships and higher volumes.

It also cited the long-term Carey Island Project, which could eventually manage up to 30 million containers annually by 2060.

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) continues to perform strongly, holding 15th place globally in both 2023 and 2024.

It handled 12.25 million containers last year, a 16.9% increase from 2023.

Together, Port Klang and PTP position Malaysia as the world’s fifth-largest nation for container shipping, reinforcing its strategic role along the Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The ministry extended its appreciation to all authorities and stakeholders in the maritime and logistics sector, noting that the achievement was the result of government policies, infrastructure improvements and collaboration.

“This success is more than just numbers. It shows how Malaysia is staying competitive globally.

“Port Klang’s achievement reflects the nation’s journey from a trading hub to a world-class port, and highlights its resilience and determination to succeed internationally,” it said.