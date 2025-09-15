Pos Hau Orang Asli gain emergency medical skills through training programme

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community in Pos Hau has significantly improved its emergency medical response capabilities through a specialised first aid training programme.

Hospital Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin and Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital collaborated to train fifteen Temiar youths as volunteer responders.

These volunteers now possess essential knowledge in basic emergency medicine and oral health care administration.

Previously, residents of this remote area faced three-hour journeys to reach the nearest medical facility.

Some emergencies even required medical evacuation services from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s Air Unit.

Professor Dr Shaik Farid Abdull Wahab, director of the Pos Hau project, explained the programme was implemented in phases to enhance rural emergency preparedness.

He noted the initiative expanded to Pos Hau following encouraging results from a similar centre established in Pos Balar.

The programme’s first phase involved selecting and training youth to form a first aid response team.

Phase two brought participants to Hospital Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin for basic emergency training.

Trained volunteers returned to their village in phase three to provide health services and educate other residents.

Pos Hau was specifically chosen due to its remote location thirty-two kilometres from RPS Kuala Betis.

Volunteer Iryasharin Esa from Kampung Galang expressed gratitude for learning CPR, wound treatment, and fracture management.

He recalled a past emergency where damaged roads necessitated helicopter assistance and long waits for first aid.

Dr Mardiah Zakaria, an instructor from Hospital Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, confirmed the trained youth now serve as emergency medical ambassadors for approximately ten villages.

This programme substantially reduces the community’s dependence on distant clinics or hospitals during critical situations. – Bernama