Landslide in Kota Kinabalu claims five family members

PETALING JAYA: A search and rescue operation is underway after a devastating landslide near Kampung Cenderakasih in Kolombong, Kota Kinabalu claimed the lives of five members of a single family.

As of 3pm today, the bodies of five individuals have been recovered from the site of the tragedy.

According to New Straits Times, the first victim, 50-year-old Husaima Sarabani, was found at 12.30pm.

Over the course of the afternoon, rescuers located four more bodies.

The deceased have been identified as two young siblings, Mohd Ilham Abdullah (aged 2) and Siti Khadijah Abdullah (aged 4); their 7-year-old cousin, Mohd Izzan Gandi; and their grandfather, Abdul Halid Darak (aged 50).

Search efforts are still ongoing to locate the remaining two missing family members: Maslinah Abdul Halid, 29, and her 9-year-old son, Mohd Noriman Abdullah.

