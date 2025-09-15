Two found dead after landslide hits Papar homes, search concludes

KOTA KINABALU: Two people were found dead after a landslide buried three houses in Kampung Mook near Papar this afternoon.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department confirmed both victims were recovered after nearly four hours of search and rescue operations.

Medical personnel confirmed both victims dead at the scene with their identities still awaiting confirmation.

A distress call was received at 10.02am, prompting immediate deployment from the Papar Fire and Rescue Station located approximately 35 kilometres away.

The operation concluded at 2.25pm with authorities continuing monitoring activities on site. – Bernama