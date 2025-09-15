Police seek public help to locate missing 13-year-old girl in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have launched a public appeal for assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old local girl last seen in the Taman Tan Sri Yacob area of Skudai.

The teenager, identified as Voo Zhi Lin, has been missing since July 23 according to official police reports.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan confirmed that the girl’s 68-year-old grandfather filed the missing person report on July 26 at 11.24 am.

Voo was last seen at her grandfather’s residence in Taman Tan Sri Yacob before her disappearance.

Police describe the missing girl as approximately 145 cm tall with an estimated weight of 50 kilograms.

Authorities have provided contact details for anyone with information about Voo’s whereabouts.

Members of the public can contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Wilford Carter Blaydes directly at 013-8498448.

Alternative contact points include the Iskandar Puteri District Control Centre at 07-5113622 or 07-5114486. – Bernama