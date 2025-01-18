KUALA LUMPUR: The potential of 5G network will be harnessed to improve the people’s health literacy and the quality of the country’s health services through the Future Health for All (FH4A) pilot programme, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the programme organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would apply the latest technology and 5G connectivity to ensure inclusiveness and equal access to health services.

To begin with, he said the FH4A pilot programme would be implemented at 20 selected locations in six states, namely Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak and Johor.

“We will start in Kuala Lumpur and travel to five other states ending in Johor but I see that we can also increase collaboration with other healthcare service providers including teaching hospitals and private hospitals.

“So I believe that with several facilities that we provide, more people will benefit,“ he told reporters after launching the programme, here today.