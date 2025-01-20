SHAH ALAM: A poultry farm in Kampung Ladang Batu, Tanjong Sepat in Kuala Langat, blamed for fly infestation affecting nearby residents, may face closure after being fined three times for violations, said State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah.

He emphasised that stern action is necessary to show that the authorities would not tolerate such issues, especially as some poultry farm operators have not taken the residents’ complaints seriously.

Borhan said several parties were previously brought together to discuss the pressing issue namely the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), local authorities, the Department of Environment (JAS), the Land Office, poultry farmers and community representatives.

“One solution reached at the time was that action would be taken against farms that do not comply with regulations. For farms that have been fined or compounded three times, they must be closed,“ he told reporters during a briefing on the reopening of Sultan Alam Shah Museum today.

He was responding to a news report about the disruption to daily life for around 500 residents from 104 families, caused by a fly infestation over the past three years, believed to be linked to the poultry farm.

Borhan, who is also Tanjong Sepat state assemblyman, said authorities had trained poultry farmers on proper management practices including using insecticides, but the farmers reverted to old methods resulting in the ongoing fly infestation.

“We have no objection to them running poultry farms, but they must be mindful of the residents’ problems in the area,“ he said, adding that there are around 11 poultry farm operators in the area.