KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will continue its efforts to eradicate poverty in line with the aspirations of the Desa MADANI initiative and its mission to ensure that every citizen, especially those in rural areas, enjoys a more prosperous and quality life.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the government is also committed to reducing inequality and empowering rural communities through various development initiatives, economic opportunities and access to education and basic facilities.

“No one should be left behind in the nation’s progress. Through close cooperation between the government, the private sector, and the community, I am confident we can build a more inclusive and equitable country. Every effort we make today will open up new opportunities and hopes for those in need,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this in a statement on his Facebook page in conjunction with International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2024 today.

He noted that the observance of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Oct 17 each year serves as a reminder that poverty is a global issue that needs to be addressed comprehensively.