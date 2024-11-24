PPJ holds 33rd edition of PIPR to build a healthy community

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) once again organised the Inter-Park Ride (PIPR) today with the aim of uniting cycling enthusiasts to practise a healthy lifestyle while experiencing the beauty of the environment.

PPj president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said PIPR, which was first introduced on May 30, 2010, has now reached its 33rd edition, showing that it is always an event that is eagerly awaited by the public.

“The public response has been very encouraging, with an estimated 800 participants registered for this event.

“With a safe cycling route, PIPR participants can enjoy the stunning landscape of the public park and the wealth of flora and fauna along the 25-kilometre route,“ he said in a statement in conjunction with the 33rd edition of the PIPR programme.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa flagged off PIPR participants from various walks of life and ages.

According to Fadlun, organising the PIPR also opens up space for participants to share their experiences on social media, namely as ambassadors in introducing Putrajaya to the global stage by promoting local recreational and cultural locations.

The organisation of PIPR shows PPj’s commitment to encouraging communities to adopt a healthy lifestyle and making Putrajaya a sustainable city that supports the physical and mental well-being of all walks of life.