PPj identifies strategic locations for EV charging stations

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) has identified several strategic locations for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, in line with its target to have 500 EV chargers in Putrajaya by 2030.

Currently, 23 charging stations are operational in Putrajaya and the number is expected to reach 50 by the end of the year.

PPj president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, in a statement today, said this initiative supports Putrajaya’s aspiration to become a low-carbon city while catering to the growing demands of EV users.

The identified locations include Laman Perdana, PPj Complex, Putrajaya International Convention Centre, Taman Saujana Hijau, Marina Putrajaya, Putrajaya Sentral and Putrajaya Lake Club.

Earlier today, PPj, in collaboration with Gentari Sdn Bhd, through its subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, launched a new EV charging station at the Putrajaya Equestrian Park.

According to Fadlun, the charging station, which offers alternating current (AC) power of up to seven kilowatts, is an example of Putrajaya’s collaboration with global energy players to develop cutting-edge EV infrastructure for the local community and visitors.

“We are pleased to launch this latest facility in Putrajaya in partnership with a private entity that shares our commitment to accelerating the city’s transition towards a sustainable future,” he said.

