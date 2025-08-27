PPRPM backs Gig Workers Bill 2025 for rider welfare and social protection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Gig Workers Solidarity Association (PPRPM) has expressed strong support for the Gig Workers Bill 2025 tabled in Parliament last Monday.

PPRPM clarified that reports of association opposition were inaccurate and emphasised that the main focus remains on improving wages for gig workers.

The association believes the bill represents a significant step forward in protecting the welfare and safety of gig workers.

It described the legislation as a progressive move benefiting delivery riders who face constant on-road risks.

The bill would make social protection mandatory and enforceable through a postpaid contribution system covering workers before payment.

Contributions are set at an affordable rate of 1.25 sen for every ringgit of income earned by workers.

PPRPM highlighted that the bill ensures income rights through a formal tripartite council where employees and employers jointly set payment rates.

It prohibits arbitrary deductions by employers and introduces a clear dispute resolution mechanism via a Gig Workers Tribunal.

The legislation provides a clear definition of gig workers not covered under the Employment Act 1955 and ensures basic labour protections.

PPRPM urged swift approval of the bill and suggested further amendments through regulations for a transparent user system.

The association stated that the bill protects worker rights while encouraging best practices and boosting company credibility.

It hopes delivery drivers will enjoy safer, more stable, and ethical working conditions through this legislation.

The bill tabled by the Ministry of Human Resources covers four key components including gig worker definitions and social security. – Bernama