Prabowo: ASEAN needs greater unity to face global uncertainty

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has emphasised the need for ASEAN to become a stronger and more united regional bloc in facing the current global uncertainties.

He also called on all member states to strengthen regional cooperation.

“ASEAN must be stronger, more solid. The situation is uncertain, so we must work together more effectively,” he told a local television station after attending the signing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

This marks Prabowo’s first appearance as head of state at the regional gathering since taking office as President of Indonesia in October last year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration as a pivotal moment in the integration journey of the region.

The Prime Minister said ASEAN’s future must be based on “the principles of sustainability and inclusivity”, and that regional integration must be genuinely people-centred.

The declaration, endorsed during the 46th ASEAN Summit, reflects ASEAN’s strong commitment to building a more resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-oriented regional community by 2045.

The new vision will replace the ASEAN 2025 vision, which has been in place since 2015.