Prabowo commends Malaysia’s hosting of 46th ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has described the organisation of the 46th ASEAN Summit, held in the Malaysian capital, as highly commendable and successful.

“Excellent. Very good, very good,” he told the media after attending the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

This marks Prabowo’s first appearance as head of state at the regional gathering since assuming office as Indonesia’s president in October last year.

The 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which began on Monday, bring together Southeast Asian leaders for high-level discussions centred on regional cooperation, economic integration, and geopolitical stability.

Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, is also concurrently hosting the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, aimed at strengthening inter-regional collaboration.