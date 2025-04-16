PETALING JAYA: Responding to allegations of racial discrimination over a local deodorant brand’s advertisement on an LRT train, Prasarana today issued a statement in response to the claims circulating on social media.

The public transport operator has since removed the visuals, which were displayed on the train operating along the Ampang-Sri Petaling line, following public backlash.

In its statement, Prasarana assured that immediate action would be taken to tighten the review process and ensure that visuals from advertisers do not raise sensitive issues among the public.

The viral image of the advertisement shows two LRT passengers with two deodorant mascots positioned between them, with one of the mascots commenting: “How smelly...”

Prasarana clarified that the advertisement was intended to highlight the importance of personal care products and was not aimed at any specific individual or community.

“The advertisement visual underwent the proper procedures, including reviews by both internal and external parties, covering aspects such as racial, religious, and social sensitivity before it was printed and displayed,” the statement read.

Social media users were divided in their reactions, with many accusing the individual who shared the viral post of inciting racial sentiments.